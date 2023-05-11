AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|200
|001
|—
|4
|6
|0
Clevinger, Santos (7), Kelly (8), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; Singer, Hernández (7), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Barlow 1-2. L_R.López 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|30x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Darvish, Honeywell Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Cosgrove (8) and Nola; Ober, Pagán (7), Stewart (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_Pagán 3-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. Sv_J.López (3). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (5), Odor (1). Minnesota, K.Farmer (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|400
|010
|00x
|—
|5
|10
|1
Senga, Hunter (6), Leone (8) and Álvarez; Law, Lively (2), Sims (5), Herget (7) and Casali. W_Lively 1-0. L_Senga 4-2. Sv_Herget (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (5).
