AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago001000020380
Kansas City010200001460

Clevinger, Santos (7), Kelly (8), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; Singer, Hernández (7), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Barlow 1-2. L_R.López 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego100110000360
Minnesota01010030x560

Darvish, Honeywell Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Cosgrove (8) and Nola; Ober, Pagán (7), Stewart (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_Pagán 3-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. Sv_J.López (3). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (5), Odor (1). Minnesota, K.Farmer (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York000000000060
Cincinnati40001000x5101

Senga, Hunter (6), Leone (8) and Álvarez; Law, Lively (2), Sims (5), Herget (7) and Casali. W_Lively 1-0. L_Senga 4-2. Sv_Herget (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (5).

