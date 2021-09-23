AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago16000007110
Cleveland0011000260

López, Crochet (4), Bummer (5), Kimbrel (6), Hendriks (7) and Grandal; Civale, Mejía (2), Allen (5), Perez (7) and Hedges. W_Bummer 4-5. L_Civale 11-5. HRs_Chicago, T.Anderson (16), Robert (9), Jiménez (9). Cleveland, Hedges (9), Bradley (15).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis000010421890
Milwaukee400100000581

Wainwright, Kim (5), McFarland (7), Lu.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Houser, Cousins (7), Boxberger (7), Ashby (8) and Piña. W_McFarland 4-1. L_Ashby 3-1. Sv_Gallegos (12). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (29). Milwaukee, Taylor (12).

