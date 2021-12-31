BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coquille 58, Elkton 41

Enterprise 48, Wallowa 32

Jefferson 67, Harrisburg 49

King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41, Riverdale 40

Mapleton 59, Siletz Valley Early College 31

McNary 51, Lakeridge 36

North Eugene 49, Sheldon 41

Triangle Lake 54, Yoncalla 21

West Salem 55, Westview 51

Western Christian High School 62, North Douglas 32

Abby's Holiday Classic=

North Medford 85, Ashland 45

South Medford 63, Forest Grove 22

Cactus Jam=

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 74, Stillwater Christian, Mont. 54

Olmsted Falls, Ohio 55, Silverton 54

Oregon City 65, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 41

Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational=

Cascade Christian 73, Nyssa 55

Country Christian 59, Portland Christian 47

Crane 65, Gervais 22

Crosshill Christian 70, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Dayton 53, Portland Adventist 48

Gold Beach 69, Sutherlin 37

Regis 41, Amity 40

Les Schwab Invitational=

Beaverton 59, Barlow 43

Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30

Churchill 69, Sherwood 62

Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57

Gresham 62, Evergreen (Vancouver), Wash. 40

Link Year Prep, Mo. 83, Tualatin 60

Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77

Tigard 55, Canby 44

Newport Holiday Classic=

Newport 80, Taft 31

Siuslaw 58, South Umpqua 47

North Marion Tournament=

North Marion 66, Pleasant Hill 50

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Bandon 62, Rogue River 15

Oakland 51, Glide 42

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 79, North Salem 24

Valley Catholic 46, Sweet Home 39

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Junction City 51, Banks 46

Mazama 59, Sisters 48

Redmond 59, Henley 45

Trinity Lutheran 64, Madras 49

Summit Holiday Classic=

Bend 69, Pendleton 41

Mountain View 75, Crook County 55

Ridgeview 71, Hockinson, Wash. 48

Toledo Holiday Tournament=

Kennedy 57, Waldport 44

Truckstop.com=

North Star Charter, Idaho 46, Vale 30

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Astoria 61, Gladstone 37

Seaside 67, Tillamook 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

