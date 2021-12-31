BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coquille 58, Elkton 41
Enterprise 48, Wallowa 32
Jefferson 67, Harrisburg 49
King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41, Riverdale 40
Mapleton 59, Siletz Valley Early College 31
McNary 51, Lakeridge 36
North Eugene 49, Sheldon 41
Triangle Lake 54, Yoncalla 21
West Salem 55, Westview 51
Western Christian High School 62, North Douglas 32
Abby's Holiday Classic=
North Medford 85, Ashland 45
South Medford 63, Forest Grove 22
Cactus Jam=
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 74, Stillwater Christian, Mont. 54
Olmsted Falls, Ohio 55, Silverton 54
Oregon City 65, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 41
Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational=
Cascade Christian 73, Nyssa 55
Country Christian 59, Portland Christian 47
Crane 65, Gervais 22
Crosshill Christian 70, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Dayton 53, Portland Adventist 48
Gold Beach 69, Sutherlin 37
Regis 41, Amity 40
Les Schwab Invitational=
Beaverton 59, Barlow 43
Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30
Churchill 69, Sherwood 62
Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57
Gresham 62, Evergreen (Vancouver), Wash. 40
Link Year Prep, Mo. 83, Tualatin 60
Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77
Tigard 55, Canby 44
Newport Holiday Classic=
Newport 80, Taft 31
Siuslaw 58, South Umpqua 47
North Marion Tournament=
North Marion 66, Pleasant Hill 50
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Bandon 62, Rogue River 15
Oakland 51, Glide 42
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 79, North Salem 24
Valley Catholic 46, Sweet Home 39
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Junction City 51, Banks 46
Mazama 59, Sisters 48
Redmond 59, Henley 45
Trinity Lutheran 64, Madras 49
Summit Holiday Classic=
Bend 69, Pendleton 41
Mountain View 75, Crook County 55
Ridgeview 71, Hockinson, Wash. 48
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Kennedy 57, Waldport 44
North Star Charter, Idaho 46, Vale 30
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Astoria 61, Gladstone 37
Seaside 67, Tillamook 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/