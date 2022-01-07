GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 63, St. Hubert's 34

Archbishop Wood 71, Conwell Egan 50

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49

Bangor 58, Saucon Valley 36

Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41

Berlin-Brothersvalley 44, Turkeyfoot Valley 14

Big Spring 51, Camp Hill 11

Brockway 46, Brookville 33

Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20

Cambridge Springs 72, Eisenhower 9

Cardinal O'Hara 50, Archbishop Ryan 13

Clarion Area 39, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14

Clarion-Limestone 50, Cranberry 10

Cochranton 60, Youngsville 21

Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40

Eastern York 62, Pequea Valley 19

Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41

Fairview 58, Northwestern 17

Franklin 45, Conneaut Area 37

Greater Latrobe 57, Franklin Regional 29

Greenville 50, Lakeview 41, OT

Hazleton Area 72, Tunkhannock 55

Hopewell 47, New Castle 43

Kennedy Catholic 68, Rocky Grove 8

Lake-Lehman 50, Holy Redeemer 37

Lincoln Park Charter 82, Chartiers Valley 24

Maplewood 54, Union City 33

Marion Center 54, Dubois 46

Mercyhurst Prep 76, Iroquois 8

Methacton 77, Boyertown 32

Moniteau 42, Karns City 36

Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46

Mount Lebanon 55, Hempfield Area 17

North Pocono 51, Wallenpaupack 45

Norwin 47, North Hills 11

Palmerton 65, Salisbury 25

Pen Argyl 41, Whitehall 34

Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35

Perkiomen Valley 52, Owen J Roberts 24

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Upper Dublin 28

Portage Area 73, Conemaugh Valley 21

Purchase Line 59, Cambria Heights 53

Redbank Valley 80, Keystone 22

Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34

Rustin 58, Great Valley 44

Seneca 52, Saegertown 39

Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46

Sewickley Academy 31, Shenango 28

Sharpsville 56, Sharon 18

Slippery Rock 26, Grove City 19

Souderton 31, Council Rock North 27

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30

Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32

Union 48, North Clarion 44

United 57, West Shamokin 34

Villa Maria 69, Harbor Creek 27

Warren 51, General McLane 23

West Greene 71, Monessen 44

West Middlesex 66, Farrell 43

Western Wayne 34, Honesdale 31

Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Berwick 32

Wilmington 62, Titusville 17

Woodland Hills 71, Gateway 48

York Suburban 51, Littlestown 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentwood vs. Avonworth, ppd.

Commodore Perry vs. Jamestown, ppd.

Council Rock South vs. Hatboro-Horsham, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Beaver Falls, ccd.

Erie vs. Corry, ppd.

Hickory vs. Oil City, ppd.

Pittston Area vs. Crestwood, ppd.

Reynolds vs. Mercer, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

