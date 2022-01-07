GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 63, St. Hubert's 34
Archbishop Wood 71, Conwell Egan 50
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49
Bangor 58, Saucon Valley 36
Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41
Berlin-Brothersvalley 44, Turkeyfoot Valley 14
Big Spring 51, Camp Hill 11
Brockway 46, Brookville 33
Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20
Cambridge Springs 72, Eisenhower 9
Cardinal O'Hara 50, Archbishop Ryan 13
Clarion Area 39, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14
Clarion-Limestone 50, Cranberry 10
Cochranton 60, Youngsville 21
Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40
Eastern York 62, Pequea Valley 19
Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41
Fairview 58, Northwestern 17
Franklin 45, Conneaut Area 37
Greater Latrobe 57, Franklin Regional 29
Greenville 50, Lakeview 41, OT
Hazleton Area 72, Tunkhannock 55
Hopewell 47, New Castle 43
Kennedy Catholic 68, Rocky Grove 8
Lake-Lehman 50, Holy Redeemer 37
Lincoln Park Charter 82, Chartiers Valley 24
Maplewood 54, Union City 33
Marion Center 54, Dubois 46
Mercyhurst Prep 76, Iroquois 8
Methacton 77, Boyertown 32
Moniteau 42, Karns City 36
Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46
Mount Lebanon 55, Hempfield Area 17
North Pocono 51, Wallenpaupack 45
Norwin 47, North Hills 11
Palmerton 65, Salisbury 25
Pen Argyl 41, Whitehall 34
Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35
Perkiomen Valley 52, Owen J Roberts 24
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Upper Dublin 28
Portage Area 73, Conemaugh Valley 21
Purchase Line 59, Cambria Heights 53
Redbank Valley 80, Keystone 22
Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34
Rustin 58, Great Valley 44
Seneca 52, Saegertown 39
Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46
Sewickley Academy 31, Shenango 28
Sharpsville 56, Sharon 18
Slippery Rock 26, Grove City 19
Souderton 31, Council Rock North 27
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30
Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32
Union 48, North Clarion 44
United 57, West Shamokin 34
Villa Maria 69, Harbor Creek 27
Warren 51, General McLane 23
West Greene 71, Monessen 44
West Middlesex 66, Farrell 43
Western Wayne 34, Honesdale 31
Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Berwick 32
Wilmington 62, Titusville 17
Woodland Hills 71, Gateway 48
York Suburban 51, Littlestown 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentwood vs. Avonworth, ppd.
Commodore Perry vs. Jamestown, ppd.
Council Rock South vs. Hatboro-Horsham, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Beaver Falls, ccd.
Erie vs. Corry, ppd.
Hickory vs. Oil City, ppd.
Pittston Area vs. Crestwood, ppd.
Reynolds vs. Mercer, ppd.
