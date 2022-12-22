BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Quakertown 26

Benjamin Franklin 81, Randolph 65

Boyertown 66, Phoenixville 52

Central Bucks East 60, North Penn 53

Conestoga Christian 50, West Shore 41

Dobbins 63, Frankford 55

Edison 64, Motivation 38

Fels 65, Mastbaum 45

Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33

Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15

Franklin Learning Center 70, Hill-Freedman 69

Maritime Academy 67, Bodine 54

Palumbo 57, Martin Luther King 29

Parkway Northwest 45, Elverson 36

Parkway West 47, Rush 39

Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68

Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35

Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 78, Wissahickon 34

Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63

TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59

Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37

Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38

Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you