BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 58, Quakertown 26
Benjamin Franklin 81, Randolph 65
Boyertown 66, Phoenixville 52
Central Bucks East 60, North Penn 53
Conestoga Christian 50, West Shore 41
Dobbins 63, Frankford 55
Edison 64, Motivation 38
Fels 65, Mastbaum 45
Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33
Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15
Franklin Learning Center 70, Hill-Freedman 69
Maritime Academy 67, Bodine 54
Palumbo 57, Martin Luther King 29
Parkway Northwest 45, Elverson 36
Parkway West 47, Rush 39
Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68
Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35
Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 78, Wissahickon 34
Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63
TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59
Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37
Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38
Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
