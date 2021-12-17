GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 41, Douglas County 35

Air Academy 64, Palmer 54

Akron 44, Otis 18

Alexander Dawson 43, Belleview Christian 15

Arvada West 65, Silver Creek 32

Berthoud 52, Fossil Ridge 46

Bethune 37, Christian Family Educators, Kan. 24

Branson/Kim 24, Cheraw 20

Centaurus 47, Lewis-Palmer 34

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 56, Overland 12

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 79, Resurrection Christian 29

Coronado 50, Discovery Canyon 34

D'Evelyn 59, Dakota Ridge 26

Delta 64, Palisade 29

Denver East 79, Resurrection Christian 29

Denver SST 40, Arvada 11

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 35, Florence 27

Elizabeth 60, Aurora Central 20

Ellicott 50, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 11

Englewood 40, Conifer 24

Fort Collins 66, Northfield 32

Frederick 78, Skyline High School 41

Frontier Academy 59, Pinnacle 17

Genoa-Hugo 29, Flagler 28

Glenwood Springs 61, Grand Junction 11

Haxtun 55, Leyton, Neb. 30

Hoehne 67, Las Animas 21

Holyoke 58, Wray 40

Kit Carson 53, Eads 25

La Junta 48, Manitou Springs 41

Legend 47, Prairie View 27

Longmont 46, Evergreen High School 45

Lutheran 59, Campbell County, Wyo. 48

McClave 62, Holly 21

Mitchell 67, Gateway 62

Northridge 59, Far Northeast 21

Pagosa Springs 47, Mancos 42

Palmer Ridge 41, Loveland 19

Platte Canyon 23, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 21

Platte Valley 48, Mead 47

Pomona 50, Denver North 49

Prospect Ridge Academy 73, Arrupe Jesuit 33

Pueblo Central 49, Harrison 34

Pueblo County 49, Sierra 34

Rampart 57, Widefield High School 49

Real Salt Lake, Utah 64, Denver Christian 33

Rye 73, Swallows Charter Academy 19

Springfield 60, Walsh 9

St. Mary's Academy 61, Salida 21

Standley Lake 55, Northglenn 11

Stratton 47, Idalia 40

Strive Prep - SMART Academy 41, KIPP Collegiate 10

The Academy 65, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58

Thomas Jefferson 46, Niwot 23

University 41, Highland 27

Vista PEAK 49, Lakewood 36

Weld Central 33, Thomas MacLaren 24

Wiggins 59, Estes Park 7

Windsor 61, Rocky Mountain 42

Flaming Gorge Classic=

FMHS 53, Green River, Wyo. 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

