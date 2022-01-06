GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 50, Greybull 33

Star Valley 30, Soda Springs, Idaho 29

Upton 50, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

