BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Bellevue West 68, Omaha Creighton Prep 51

Millard North 58, Gretna 43

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Kearney Catholic 55

Auburn 48, Fort Calhoun 46, OT

Class C2=

Third Place=

Norfolk Catholic 57, Amherst 39

Class D1=

Third Place=

Burwell 58, Dundy County-Stratton 44

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Parkview Christian 46, Falls City Sacred Heart 31

St. Mary's 65, Osceola 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you