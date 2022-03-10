BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West 68, Omaha Creighton Prep 51
Millard North 58, Gretna 43
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Kearney Catholic 55
Auburn 48, Fort Calhoun 46, OT
Class C2=
Third Place=
Norfolk Catholic 57, Amherst 39
Class D1=
Third Place=
Burwell 58, Dundy County-Stratton 44
Class D2=
Semifinal=
Parkview Christian 46, Falls City Sacred Heart 31
St. Mary's 65, Osceola 36
