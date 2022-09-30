PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7
¶ Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14
¶ Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT
¶ Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0
¶ Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6
¶ EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42
¶ Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19
¶ Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10
¶ Katy 70, Jordan 21
¶ Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14
¶ Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28
¶ Prosper 62, Little Elm 6
¶ SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6
¶ SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17
¶ Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14
¶ The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20
¶ Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8
¶ CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21
¶ Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0
¶ Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10
¶ Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14
¶ FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0
¶ Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13
¶ Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0
¶ SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21
¶ Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31
CLASS 4A=
¶ Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10
¶ Dumas 47, EP Austin 0
¶ FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33
¶ Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6
¶ Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31
¶ Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14
¶ Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20
CLASS 3A=
¶ Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0
¶ Lyford 32, Bishop 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 46, Borden County 0
¶ Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36
¶ Rule 44, Guthrie 38
¶ Silverton 59, Loop 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38
¶ Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16
¶ SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0
OTHER=
¶ Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6
¶ Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28
¶ Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0
¶ Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
