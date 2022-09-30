PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7

¶ Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14

¶ Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT

¶ Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0

¶ Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6

¶ EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42

¶ Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19

¶ Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3

¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10

¶ Katy 70, Jordan 21

¶ Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14

¶ Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28

¶ Prosper 62, Little Elm 6

¶ SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6

¶ SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17

¶ Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14

¶ The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20

¶ Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8

¶ CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21

¶ Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0

¶ Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10

¶ Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14

¶ FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0

¶ Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13

¶ Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0

¶ SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21

¶ Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31

CLASS 4A=

¶ Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10

¶ Dumas 47, EP Austin 0

¶ FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33

¶ Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6

¶ Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31

¶ Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14

¶ Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20

CLASS 3A=

¶ Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0

¶ Lyford 32, Bishop 6

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 46, Borden County 0

¶ Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36

¶ Rule 44, Guthrie 38

¶ Silverton 59, Loop 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38

¶ Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16

¶ SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0

OTHER=

¶ Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6

¶ Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28

¶ Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0

¶ Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8

