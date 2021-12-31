GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crescent Valley 54, Springfield 46
Crosshill Christian 35, Southwest Christian 30
Faith Bible 83, Ganado, Ariz. 43
Glencoe 50, Gresham 21
Harrisburg 45, Jefferson 38
Kelso, Wash. 57, Seaside 25
Mapleton 48, Siletz Valley Early College 5
Wallowa 49, Enterprise 46
2021 Cactus Jam=
Putnam 41, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35
Crusader Classic=
Amity 52, Portland Adventist 12
Central Linn 50, De La Salle 40
Country Christian 56, Yamhill-Carlton 39
Gervais 49, North Medford 32
Nyssa 59, Gold Beach 12
Regis 49, Dayton 45
Salem Academy 58, Portland Christian 24
Sutherlin 61, Umatilla 14
Newport Holiday Tournament=
Newport 36, Siuslaw 10
Newport Tournament=
Taft 51, Toledo 32
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Bandon 48, Oakland 38
Rogue River 51, Glide 43
Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=
Barlow 48, Benson 43
Beaverton 50, Clackamas 44
Cleveland 52, McMinnville 29
Grant 53, McNary 42
Jesuit 43, Sherwood 36
Lakeridge 46, Sheldon 43
Lincoln 59, Canby 48
Mountainside 54, Oregon City 36
Newberg 41, Franklin 24
South Salem 51, Central Catholic 30
Southridge 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 43
Tigard 48, Century 23
Wells 50, St. Mary's Academy 38
Wilsonville 47, Skyview, Wash. 44
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 57, Woodburn 45
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Crook County 48, Ridgeview 44
Henley 42, Sisters 39
Junction City 47, Banks 39
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Astoria 39, Marshfield 29
Gladstone 36, Mazama 33
Tillamook 43, Warrenton 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings-Harbor vs. Phoenix, ccd.
Cottage Grove vs. Sweet Home, ccd.
Crosspoint Academy, Wash. vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Crosspoint Christian vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Dufur vs. Joseph, ccd.
Hood River vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
McLoughlin vs. Riverside, ccd.
Pendleton vs. Walla Walla, Wash., ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Westside Christian, ccd.
Riddle vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Weston-McEwen vs. Union, ccd.
