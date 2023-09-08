PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Alcester-Hudson def. Avon, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14
Baltic def. Beresford, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-13
Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-8
Castlewood def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 24-26, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 12-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 27-25, 25-17, 25-19
Ethan def. Menno, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-1, 25-16, 25-13
Flandreau def. Garretson, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-10
Gayville-Volin High School def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-14, 21-25, 25-13
Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-20, 25-18, 25-11
Harding County def. Edgemont, 22-25, 30-28, 25-23, 16-25, 15-12
Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Hot Springs def. Custer, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 15-10
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
James Valley Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 26-28, 25-20, 25-9, 25-13
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15
Lakota Tech def. Bennett County, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 16-14
Lyman def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Parkston def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-20, 20-25, 25-8, 25-21
Philip def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-0, 25-18
Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-14, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-0, 25-20, 25-22
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-11, 21-25, 25-20
Sisseton def. Redfield, 25-17, 18-25, 33-31, 28-26
St. Mary's, Neb. def. Burke, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Tri-Valley def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Wagner def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Wakpala def. Takini
Wall def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Warner def. Northwestern, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 19-17
Wessington Springs def. Howard, 26-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
