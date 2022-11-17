GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullhead City Mohave 37, Tempe 25

Chandler Seton 49, Flagstaff 37

Cottonwood Mingus 50, Phoenix Goldwater 19

Gilbert Leading Edge 56, NFL YET College Prep Academy 7

Globe 28, Willcox 22

Kayenta Monument Valley 47, Sedona Red Rock 46

Kingman Academy of Learning 57, Kingman 50

Page 56, Flagstaff Northland Prep 33

Perry 57, Phoenix Pinnacle 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ganado vs. Snowflake, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

