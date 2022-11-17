GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullhead City Mohave 37, Tempe 25
Chandler Seton 49, Flagstaff 37
Cottonwood Mingus 50, Phoenix Goldwater 19
Gilbert Leading Edge 56, NFL YET College Prep Academy 7
Globe 28, Willcox 22
Kayenta Monument Valley 47, Sedona Red Rock 46
Kingman Academy of Learning 57, Kingman 50
Page 56, Flagstaff Northland Prep 33
Perry 57, Phoenix Pinnacle 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ganado vs. Snowflake, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.