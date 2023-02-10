BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belt 60, Highwood 35

Bigfork 60, Thompson Falls 32

Box Elder 83, Harlem 49

Browning 71, Cut Bank 52

Butte Central 66, Stevensville 23

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Fort Benton 36

Columbia Falls 59, Ronan 53

Deer Lodge 58, Drummond 55

Eureka 60, Troy 20

Fairfield 78, Choteau 34

Glendive 57, Wolf Point 32

Great Falls Russell 59, Belgrade 54

Harrison-Willow Creek 58, White Sulphur Springs 28

Heart Butte 69, Conrad 43

Hot Springs 45, Clark Fork 31

Huntley Project 52, Columbus 51

Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46

Lewistown (Fergus) 72, Billings Central 51

Lockwood 61, Shepherd 21

Manhattan 63, Livingston 53

Manhattan Christian 90, Whitehall 43

Shields Valley 54, Park City 48

Simms 58, Sunburst 40

St. Ignatius 77, Plains 52

West Yellowstone 73, Lima 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

