BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belt 60, Highwood 35
Bigfork 60, Thompson Falls 32
Box Elder 83, Harlem 49
Browning 71, Cut Bank 52
Butte Central 66, Stevensville 23
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Fort Benton 36
Columbia Falls 59, Ronan 53
Deer Lodge 58, Drummond 55
Eureka 60, Troy 20
Fairfield 78, Choteau 34
Glendive 57, Wolf Point 32
Great Falls Russell 59, Belgrade 54
Harrison-Willow Creek 58, White Sulphur Springs 28
Heart Butte 69, Conrad 43
Hot Springs 45, Clark Fork 31
Huntley Project 52, Columbus 51
Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46
Lewistown (Fergus) 72, Billings Central 51
Lockwood 61, Shepherd 21
Manhattan 63, Livingston 53
Manhattan Christian 90, Whitehall 43
Shields Valley 54, Park City 48
Simms 58, Sunburst 40
St. Ignatius 77, Plains 52
West Yellowstone 73, Lima 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
