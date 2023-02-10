BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 83, Livonia Clarenceville 69

Battle Creek Lakeview 43, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

Bellevue 90, Battle Creek Academy 18

Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 74, OT

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 38, Lutheran Westland 36

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Canton Prep 44

Detroit Frontier 50, Michigan Math and Science 41

FAITH HomeSchool 60, Faith Christian 18

Fennville 48, Bridgman 44

Ferndale 60, Oak Park 52

Harper Woods 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 53

Houghton 53, Hancock 41

Kalamazoo Central 53, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45

Kingsford 64, Gladstone 49

L'Anse Creuse 60, Macomb Dakota 56

Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Vermontville Maple Valley 31

Lake Orion 62, Farmington 46

Lincoln Park 51, Gibraltar Carlson 34

Ludington 84, Oakridge High School 46

Macomb Lutheran North 40, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38

Manistee 53, Muskegon Orchard View 50

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 41

Marquette 68, Escanaba 49

Mason County Central 68, Holton 40

North Farmington 71, Rochester Adams 28

North Muskegon 94, Hesperia 38

Oxford 52, Rochester 42

Portage Northern 66, Portage Central 65

Ravenna 59, Shelby 54

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 64, Ewen - Trout Creek 41

Southfield 63, Pontiac 20

St. Joseph 50, Mattawan 47

Troy Athens 53, Berkley 47

Wakefield-Marenisco 61, Ontonagon 47

Whitehall 84, Montague 49

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Taylor 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellsworth vs. Fife Lake Forest Area, ppd.

