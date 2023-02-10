BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 83, Livonia Clarenceville 69
Battle Creek Lakeview 43, Stevensville Lakeshore 35
Bellevue 90, Battle Creek Academy 18
Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 74, OT
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 38, Lutheran Westland 36
Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Canton Prep 44
Detroit Frontier 50, Michigan Math and Science 41
FAITH HomeSchool 60, Faith Christian 18
Fennville 48, Bridgman 44
Ferndale 60, Oak Park 52
Harper Woods 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 53
Houghton 53, Hancock 41
Kalamazoo Central 53, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45
Kingsford 64, Gladstone 49
L'Anse Creuse 60, Macomb Dakota 56
Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Vermontville Maple Valley 31
Lake Orion 62, Farmington 46
Lincoln Park 51, Gibraltar Carlson 34
Ludington 84, Oakridge High School 46
Macomb Lutheran North 40, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38
Manistee 53, Muskegon Orchard View 50
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 41
Marquette 68, Escanaba 49
Mason County Central 68, Holton 40
North Farmington 71, Rochester Adams 28
North Muskegon 94, Hesperia 38
Oxford 52, Rochester 42
Portage Northern 66, Portage Central 65
Ravenna 59, Shelby 54
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 64, Ewen - Trout Creek 41
Southfield 63, Pontiac 20
St. Joseph 50, Mattawan 47
Troy Athens 53, Berkley 47
Wakefield-Marenisco 61, Ontonagon 47
Whitehall 84, Montague 49
Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Taylor 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ellsworth vs. Fife Lake Forest Area, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
