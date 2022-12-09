BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

El Capitan, Ariz. 54, Diamond Ranch 37

Highland 60, Spanish Fork 51

Judge Memorial 54, Jordan 45

Layton Christian Academy 60, Snow Canyon 57

Skyline 87, Taylorsville 45

14 Media Invitational=

Manti 76, Ogden 66

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Lyman, Wyo. 61, Rich County 42

Lake Powell Holiday Classic=

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 51, Hurricane 43

Northern Utah Shootout=

Davis 83, Hunter 53

Olympus 63, Woods Cross 38

Sky View 72, Bountiful 71

Skyridge Tournament=

Crimson Cliffs 67, Skyridge 63

Farmington 65, Dixie 52

Lone Peak 93, Herriman 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

