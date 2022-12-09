BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
El Capitan, Ariz. 54, Diamond Ranch 37
Highland 60, Spanish Fork 51
Judge Memorial 54, Jordan 45
Layton Christian Academy 60, Snow Canyon 57
Skyline 87, Taylorsville 45
14 Media Invitational=
Manti 76, Ogden 66
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Lyman, Wyo. 61, Rich County 42
Lake Powell Holiday Classic=
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 51, Hurricane 43
Northern Utah Shootout=
Davis 83, Hunter 53
Olympus 63, Woods Cross 38
Sky View 72, Bountiful 71
Skyridge Tournament=
Crimson Cliffs 67, Skyridge 63
Farmington 65, Dixie 52
Lone Peak 93, Herriman 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
