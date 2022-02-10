GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 51, Keyser, W.Va. 39

DuVal 49, Parkdale 48

Edgewood 65, Rising Sun 50

Eleanor Roosevelt 47, Wise 42

Fallston 62, Patterson Mill 40

Forest Park 77, Mergenthaler 7

Frankfort, W.Va. 40, Oakland Southern 25

Hammond 58, Wilde Lake 46

Harford Tech 28, Bohemia Manor 24

Havre de Grace 45, North East 35

Holly Grove 25, Broadwater Academy, Va. 18

Howard 56, Reservoir 14

Kent Island 61, Crisfield 14

Largo 51, Potomac 33

New Hope Academy 73, Shining Star Sports, Va. 48

North Harford 51, Joppatowne 28

Oakland Mills 57, Long Reach 40

Queen Annes County 49, Snow Hill 17

River Hill 45, Centennial 31

Wicomico 65, Saint Michaels 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

