PREP FOOTBALL=
Baldwin 45, Howard, Ga. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Creek Christian vs. Harvest Community School, ccd.
Coral Springs vs. Douglas, ccd.
Cypress Bay vs. Coral Glades, ccd.
Hollywood Hills vs. McArthur, ccd.
Mainland vs. Pine Ridge, ppd.
Oviedo Master's Academy vs. Mount Dora Christian, ppd.
Taravella vs. Pompano Beach, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
