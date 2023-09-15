PREP FOOTBALL=
Chandler Prep 69, Sequoia Pathway 0
Glendale Independence 49, Phoenix Washington 20
Keams Canyon Hopi 54, Tuba City 28
Mesa Skyline 49, Phoenix North Canyon 7
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 32, Parker 15
Phoenix Brophy 37, Scottsdale Chaparral 20
Phoenix Pinnacle 27, Phoenix Horizon 7
Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Tucson Catalina Foothills 13
Red Mesa 48, Tuba City Greyhills 8
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 37, Cactus 13
Scottsdale Saguaro 41, Shadow Ridge 9
Veritas Prep 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 27
Williams 58, Mayer 0
