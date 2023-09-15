PREP FOOTBALL=

Chandler Prep 69, Sequoia Pathway 0

Glendale Independence 49, Phoenix Washington 20

Keams Canyon Hopi 54, Tuba City 28

Mesa Skyline 49, Phoenix North Canyon 7

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 32, Parker 15

Phoenix Brophy 37, Scottsdale Chaparral 20

Phoenix Pinnacle 27, Phoenix Horizon 7

Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Tucson Catalina Foothills 13

Red Mesa 48, Tuba City Greyhills 8

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 37, Cactus 13

Scottsdale Saguaro 41, Shadow Ridge 9

Veritas Prep 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 27

Williams 58, Mayer 0

