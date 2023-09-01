PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada 35, Littleton 28

Arvada West 41, Boulder 7

Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 15

Banning Lewis Prep 52, Jefferson 0

Brush 20, Fort Morgan 17

Cherokee Trail 24, Rocky Mountain 0

Cherry Creek 42, Legacy 14

Columbine 42, Orlando Freedom, Fla. 0

Englewood 49, Sheridan 14

Falcon 27, George Washington 12

Golden 42, Silver Creek 13

Monarch 30, Frederick 23

Mountain Vista 63, Fort Collins 0

Mountain Vista 63, Rocky Mountain 0

Niwot 29, Thornton 14

Northglenn 21, Gateway 8

Palmer Ridge 43, Mesa Ridge 20

Peetz 36, Prairie 14

Platte Valley 22, Weld Central 13

Pueblo Central 20, Pueblo East 14

Rampart 28, Doherty 18

Riverdale Ridge 63, Adams City 0

Rock Canyon 42, Smoky Hill 7

Thompson Valley 36, Summit 15

