PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada 35, Littleton 28
Arvada West 41, Boulder 7
Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 15
Banning Lewis Prep 52, Jefferson 0
Brush 20, Fort Morgan 17
Cherokee Trail 24, Rocky Mountain 0
Cherry Creek 42, Legacy 14
Columbine 42, Orlando Freedom, Fla. 0
Englewood 49, Sheridan 14
Falcon 27, George Washington 12
Golden 42, Silver Creek 13
Monarch 30, Frederick 23
Mountain Vista 63, Fort Collins 0
Mountain Vista 63, Rocky Mountain 0
Niwot 29, Thornton 14
Northglenn 21, Gateway 8
Palmer Ridge 43, Mesa Ridge 20
Peetz 36, Prairie 14
Platte Valley 22, Weld Central 13
Pueblo Central 20, Pueblo East 14
Rampart 28, Doherty 18
Riverdale Ridge 63, Adams City 0
Rock Canyon 42, Smoky Hill 7
Thompson Valley 36, Summit 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
