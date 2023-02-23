BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kalispell Glacier 68, Missoula Big Sky 38
Laurel 70, Livingston 44
Eastern A=
Quarterfinal=
Billings Central 49, Havre 46
Hardin 51, Miles City 39
Western A=
Quarterfinal=
Dillon 46, Browning 32
Frenchtown 69, Columbia Falls 50
Hamilton 54, Polson 44
Western B=
Quarterfinal=
Bigfork 71, Arlee 58
Florence 74, Eureka 66
Missoula Loyola 78, Thompson Falls 27
Northern C=
Loser Out=
Great Falls Central 59, Dutton-Brady 45
Quarterfinal=
Box Elder 84, Cascade 45
Roy-Winifred 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39
Western C=
Quarterfinal=
Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Drummond 47
Lone Peak 75, St. Regis 48
Manhattan Christian 91, Darby 53
West Yellowstone 72, Charlo 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
