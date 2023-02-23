BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kalispell Glacier 68, Missoula Big Sky 38

Laurel 70, Livingston 44

Eastern A=

Quarterfinal=

Billings Central 49, Havre 46

Hardin 51, Miles City 39

Western A=

Quarterfinal=

Dillon 46, Browning 32

Frenchtown 69, Columbia Falls 50

Hamilton 54, Polson 44

Western B=

Quarterfinal=

Bigfork 71, Arlee 58

Florence 74, Eureka 66

Missoula Loyola 78, Thompson Falls 27

Northern C=

Loser Out=

Great Falls Central 59, Dutton-Brady 45

Quarterfinal=

Box Elder 84, Cascade 45

Roy-Winifred 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39

Western C=

Quarterfinal=

Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Drummond 47

Lone Peak 75, St. Regis 48

Manhattan Christian 91, Darby 53

West Yellowstone 72, Charlo 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

