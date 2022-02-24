GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Millard 50, Duchesne 43

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Layton Christian Academy 43, Grantsville 40

Richfield 49, Union 37

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Bountiful 62, Box Elder 39

Highland 56, Uintah 38

Timpview 50, Northridge 27

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Bingham 65, Pleasant Grove 51

Fremont 60, Corner Canyon 40

Lone Peak 81, Layton 31

Skyridge 52, Syracuse 39

Westlake 41, Mountain Ridge 29

