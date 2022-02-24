GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Millard 50, Duchesne 43
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Layton Christian Academy 43, Grantsville 40
Richfield 49, Union 37
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Bountiful 62, Box Elder 39
Highland 56, Uintah 38
Timpview 50, Northridge 27
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Bingham 65, Pleasant Grove 51
Fremont 60, Corner Canyon 40
Lone Peak 81, Layton 31
Skyridge 52, Syracuse 39
Westlake 41, Mountain Ridge 29
