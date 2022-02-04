BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Treynor 41

Alta-Aurelia 42, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Audubon 49, CAM, Anita 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, LeMars 42

Clear Lake 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51

Danville 63, Eldon Cardinal 54

East Union, Afton 57, Diagonal 56

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Centerville 25

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Central Elkader 29

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73, Collins-Maxwell 33

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Heartland Christian 56, Griswold 44

Hillcrest Academy 58, Lone Tree 40

Hinton 61, South O'Brien, Paullina 57

Iowa Valley, Marengo 71, H-L-V, Victor 48

Janesville 58, Colo-NESCO 39

Kee, Lansing 49, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 77, West Central, Maynard 29

Madrid 81, Glidden-Ralston 39

Montezuma 80, Tri-County, Thornburg 33

New Hampton 59, Central Springs 50

Newell-Fonda 75, Cherokee, Washington 64

North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Lisbon 50

North Tama, Traer 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 47

Northwood-Kensett 69, Belmond-Klemme 41

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 56, Whiting 15

Pekin 54, Highland, Riverside 41

Red Oak 66, Nodaway Valley 32

Rock Valley 72, Unity Christian 35

Rockford 54, Riceville 46

Saydel 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Sidney 59, Southwest Valley 50

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, Southeast Valley 52

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Glenwood 47

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 75, PAC-LM 46

Sumner-Fredericksburg 80, Clarksville 30

Tri-Center, Neola 68, Stanton 51

WACO, Wayland 67, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

Wayne, Corydon 62, Chariton 49

West Sioux 60, Spirit Lake 53

Winfield-Mount Union 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Winterset 79, Des Moines, East 60

Woodbine 70, Paton-Churdan 51

MAC Shootout=

Underwood 64, Fremont Mills, Tabor 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

