BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deerfield 64, Rolla 8

Burrton Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Berean Academy 43, Fairfield 42

Semifinal=

Inman 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 14

Little River 70, Goessel 37

Canton-Galva Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 46

Wichita Home School 52, Sedgwick 37

Semifinal=

Ell-Saline 54, Wichita Classical 51

Moundridge 71, Bennington 68

Chanute Tournament=

First Round=

Andover Central 57, Carthage, Mo. 43

Bishop Miege 73, Chanute 51

Emporia 57, Coffeyville 23

Parkview, Mo. 68, Wichita Campus 54

Chaparral Tournament=

First Round=

Reno County 64, Belle Plaine 57

Wellington 56, Conway Springs 48

Colby Tournament=

First Round=

Beloit 67, Pine Creek, Colo. 45

Colby 55, Liberty, Colo. 49

Hays 51, Goodland 33

Olathe North 71, Ulysses 35

Dodge City Tournament=

First Round=

Derby 58, Dodge City 53

Hutchinson 53, Newton 25

Maize South 83, Wichita Bishop Carroll 58

El Dorado Tournament=

First Round=

Arkansas City 61, Wichita Trinity 40

Great Bend 65, Manhattan CHIEF 54

Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, El Dorado 25

Wichita Collegiate 58, Goddard 43

Four-State Classic=

Fort Scott 45, Seneca, Mo. 35

Halstead Tournament=

Consolation=

Cheney 63, Garden Plain 42

Winfield 52, Halstead 46

Hoisington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Victoria 58, Otis-Bison 29

Iola Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Marmaton Valley 68, Yates Center 44

Semifinal=

Cherryvale 57, Anderson County 46

Iola 42, Humboldt 28

McPherson Invitational=

First Round=

Lawrence Free State 51, Olathe East 43

Manhattan 42, SM East 40

McPherson 77, Wichita East 47

St. James Academy 76, BV West 56

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Plainville 57, Stockton 20

Smith Center 46, Ellis 42

Nemaha Central Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Nemaha Central 51, Jackson Heights 27

Semifinal=

Atchison 55, St. Mary's Academy 43

Pleasanton Mid-Season Tournament=

Semifinal=

Louisburg 74, Pleasanton 39

Royal Valley Tournament=

Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 45

Salina Tournament=

First Round=

Abilene 64, Liberal 42

Andover 77, Wichita South 57

BV Southwest 58, Salina South 40

Salina Central 66, Buhler 43

SC Border League Tournament=

First Round=

Burden Central 56, Caldwell 51

Semifinal=

Sedan 58, West Elk 51

Shawnee Mission West Tournament=

First Round=

BV North 73, Ozark, Mo. 57

Shawnee Heights 64, Grandview, Mo. 43

Southeast Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Baxter Springs 45, Neodesha 26

Southeast 54, Erie 44

Semifinal=

Columbus 58, Riverton 48

Parsons 55, College Heights Christian, Mo. 47

Spring Hill Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Spring Hill 68, KC Harmon 31

Semifinal=

Glendale, Mo. 51, Olathe South 45

Mill Valley 56, Goddard-Eisenhower 24

Sterling Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Kingman 64, Hutchinson Trinity 63, OT

Semifinal=

Hugoton 67, Sterling 60

Southeast Saline 72, Scott City 48

Topeka Tournament=

First Round=

Highland Park 67, SM North 36

Lawrence 61, Topeka 52

Topeka West 55, Lansing 32

Wichita Southeast 76, Topeka Hayden 75, OT

Valley Center Tournament=

First Round=

Blue Valley 54, Maize 31

Garden City 60, Wichita Sunrise 50

Wichita Heights 59, Topeka Seaman 54

Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 53

Valley Falls Tournament=

Perry-Lecompton 72, Rossville 37

