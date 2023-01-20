BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Deerfield 64, Rolla 8
Burrton Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Berean Academy 43, Fairfield 42
Semifinal=
Inman 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 14
Little River 70, Goessel 37
Canton-Galva Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 46
Wichita Home School 52, Sedgwick 37
Semifinal=
Ell-Saline 54, Wichita Classical 51
Moundridge 71, Bennington 68
Chanute Tournament=
First Round=
Andover Central 57, Carthage, Mo. 43
Bishop Miege 73, Chanute 51
Emporia 57, Coffeyville 23
Parkview, Mo. 68, Wichita Campus 54
Chaparral Tournament=
First Round=
Reno County 64, Belle Plaine 57
Wellington 56, Conway Springs 48
Colby Tournament=
First Round=
Beloit 67, Pine Creek, Colo. 45
Colby 55, Liberty, Colo. 49
Hays 51, Goodland 33
Olathe North 71, Ulysses 35
Dodge City Tournament=
First Round=
Derby 58, Dodge City 53
Hutchinson 53, Newton 25
Maize South 83, Wichita Bishop Carroll 58
El Dorado Tournament=
First Round=
Arkansas City 61, Wichita Trinity 40
Great Bend 65, Manhattan CHIEF 54
Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, El Dorado 25
Wichita Collegiate 58, Goddard 43
Four-State Classic=
Fort Scott 45, Seneca, Mo. 35
Halstead Tournament=
Consolation=
Cheney 63, Garden Plain 42
Winfield 52, Halstead 46
Hoisington Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Victoria 58, Otis-Bison 29
Iola Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Marmaton Valley 68, Yates Center 44
Semifinal=
Cherryvale 57, Anderson County 46
Iola 42, Humboldt 28
McPherson Invitational=
First Round=
Lawrence Free State 51, Olathe East 43
Manhattan 42, SM East 40
McPherson 77, Wichita East 47
St. James Academy 76, BV West 56
Mid-Continent League Tournament=
Plainville 57, Stockton 20
Smith Center 46, Ellis 42
Nemaha Central Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Nemaha Central 51, Jackson Heights 27
Semifinal=
Atchison 55, St. Mary's Academy 43
Pleasanton Mid-Season Tournament=
Semifinal=
Louisburg 74, Pleasanton 39
Royal Valley Tournament=
Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 45
Salina Tournament=
First Round=
Abilene 64, Liberal 42
Andover 77, Wichita South 57
BV Southwest 58, Salina South 40
Salina Central 66, Buhler 43
SC Border League Tournament=
First Round=
Burden Central 56, Caldwell 51
Semifinal=
Sedan 58, West Elk 51
Shawnee Mission West Tournament=
First Round=
BV North 73, Ozark, Mo. 57
Shawnee Heights 64, Grandview, Mo. 43
Southeast Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Baxter Springs 45, Neodesha 26
Southeast 54, Erie 44
Semifinal=
Columbus 58, Riverton 48
Parsons 55, College Heights Christian, Mo. 47
Spring Hill Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Spring Hill 68, KC Harmon 31
Semifinal=
Glendale, Mo. 51, Olathe South 45
Mill Valley 56, Goddard-Eisenhower 24
Sterling Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Kingman 64, Hutchinson Trinity 63, OT
Semifinal=
Hugoton 67, Sterling 60
Southeast Saline 72, Scott City 48
Topeka Tournament=
First Round=
Highland Park 67, SM North 36
Lawrence 61, Topeka 52
Topeka West 55, Lansing 32
Wichita Southeast 76, Topeka Hayden 75, OT
Valley Center Tournament=
First Round=
Blue Valley 54, Maize 31
Garden City 60, Wichita Sunrise 50
Wichita Heights 59, Topeka Seaman 54
Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 53
Valley Falls Tournament=
Perry-Lecompton 72, Rossville 37
