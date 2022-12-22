GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington South 58, Whiteland 40

E. Central 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 42

Evansville Memorial 65, Owensboro, Ky. 36

Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34

Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Henderson Co., Ky. 48, S. Bend Washington 38

Jeffersonville 73, Jennings Co. 63

N. Judson 67, W. Central 42

N. Miami 48, Rochester 43

Randolph Southern 61, Falkville, Ala. 54

Seymour 48, Rushville 34

Trinity Lutheran 60, New Washington 26

Bedford North Lawrence Classic=

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24

Noblesville 54, Lake Central 32

Bi County Tournament=

Championship=

Seeger 55, Attica 23

Third Place=

Covington 36, Fountain Central 34

Delphi Tournament=

Championship=

Pioneer 59, Rossville 28

Fifth Place=

Winamac 44, N. Montgomery 25

Seventh Place=

Frankfort 29, N. Newton 22

Edinburgh Tournament=

Championship=

S. Ripley 46, Austin 42, OT

Fifth Place=

Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Hagerstown 29

Seventh Place=

Indpls Lutheran 37, Knightstown 32

Third Place=

S. Dearborn 55, Edinburgh 32

Richmond Tournament=

Championship=

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 52, Guerin Catholic 48

First Round=

Guerin Catholic 55, Richmond 41

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 49

Third Place=

Richmond 52, Indianapolis Homeschool 47

Valparaiso Tournament=

Championship=

Valparaiso 66, Shelbyville 40

First Round=

Valparaiso 60, Knox 21

Third Place=

S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Knox 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benton Central vs. Andrean, ppd.

Cannelton vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd.

Cowan vs. Yorktown, ppd.

Daleville vs. Frankton, ppd.

Daviess Co., Ky. vs. Evansville Reitz, ppd.

Delphi vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.

Hamilton Hts. vs. Blackford, ppd.

Hauser vs. Triton Central, ppd.

Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.

Indpls N. Central vs. Columbia City, ppd.

Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd.

Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.

Western vs. Cass, ppd.

Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

