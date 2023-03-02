BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
North Douglas 65, Adrian 48
Trinity Lutheran 68, Crane 54
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Heppner 41, Mannahouse Christian 34
Western Christian High School 40, East Linn Christian 37
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Oregon Episcopal 61, Banks 47
Westside Christian 72, Pleasant Hill 56
