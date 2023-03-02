BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

North Douglas 65, Adrian 48

Trinity Lutheran 68, Crane 54

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Heppner 41, Mannahouse Christian 34

Western Christian High School 40, East Linn Christian 37

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Oregon Episcopal 61, Banks 47

Westside Christian 72, Pleasant Hill 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you