BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 62, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49
Blue Ridge School 101, Eastern Mennonite 47
Fairfax Home School 67, Legacy Christian Academy 51
Greenbrier Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 42
Hargrave Military 63, Miller School 61
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 61
StoneBridge School 47, Denbigh Baptist 39
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region B=
Forest Park 81, Freedom (W) 61
Region C=
Edison 48, West Potomac 45
Hayfield 74, Alexandria City 58
Region D=
James Madison 51, George Marshall 49
South Lakes 71, Washington-Liberty 55
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 36, Salem 28
Princess Anne 57, Kempsville 40
Class 4=
Region C=
Tuscarora 54, John Handley 25
Class 3=
Region C=
Spotswood 54, Rustburg 34
Staunton 65, Charlottesville 63
Region D=
Cave Spring 70, Tunstall 58
Northside 82, Abingdon 50
Class 2=
Region A=
Brunswick 52, Greensville County 46
John Marshall 104, TJHS 47
Region B=
Madison County 53, Woodstock Central 48
Strasburg 44, Clarke County 38
Region D=
Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27
Class 1=
Region C=
Auburn 78, Bland County 66
George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Parry McCluer 48
Region D=
Honaker 55, Eastside 34
Twin Springs 74, Grundy 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.