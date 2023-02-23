BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 62, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49

Blue Ridge School 101, Eastern Mennonite 47

Fairfax Home School 67, Legacy Christian Academy 51

Greenbrier Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 42

Hargrave Military 63, Miller School 61

Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 61

StoneBridge School 47, Denbigh Baptist 39

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region B=

Forest Park 81, Freedom (W) 61

Region C=

Edison 48, West Potomac 45

Hayfield 74, Alexandria City 58

Region D=

James Madison 51, George Marshall 49

South Lakes 71, Washington-Liberty 55

Class 5=

Region A=

Green Run 36, Salem 28

Princess Anne 57, Kempsville 40

Class 4=

Region C=

Tuscarora 54, John Handley 25

Class 3=

Region C=

Spotswood 54, Rustburg 34

Staunton 65, Charlottesville 63

Region D=

Cave Spring 70, Tunstall 58

Northside 82, Abingdon 50

Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick 52, Greensville County 46

John Marshall 104, TJHS 47

Region B=

Madison County 53, Woodstock Central 48

Strasburg 44, Clarke County 38

Region D=

Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27

Class 1=

Region C=

Auburn 78, Bland County 66

George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Parry McCluer 48

Region D=

Honaker 55, Eastside 34

Twin Springs 74, Grundy 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

