BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 48, Bertrand 45
Amherst 65, Ravenna 30
Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59
Bayard 68, Kimball 58
Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41
Boyd County 49, North Central 42
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36
Centennial 48, David City 30
Central Valley 57, Palmer 31
Chase County 59, Cozad 49
Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15
Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Conestoga 48, Louisville 46
Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36
Cross County 61, McCool Junction 29
Deshler 42, Exeter/Milligan 32
East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46
Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57
Freeman 69, Palmyra 40
Friend 84, Lewiston 47
Fullerton 40, Burwell 33
Gothenburg 58, Lexington 43
Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Holdrege 69, Centura 59
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47
Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54
Mullen 50, Sutherland 7
Norris 59, Waverly 37
O'Neill 75, Valentine 33
Oakland-Craig 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39, OT
Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 18
Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59
Osceola 70, St. Edward 41
Overton 59, Arapahoe 23
Pawnee City 50, Diller-Odell 49
Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29
Perkins County 63, Hershey 42
Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32
Plainview 61, Winside 51
Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25
Red Cloud 56, Silver Lake 43
Seward 58, Hastings 55
South Platte 46, Arthur County 43
Southwest 70, Medicine Valley 57
St. Mary's 60, Osmond 37
St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Thayer Central 36, Republic County, Kan. 34
Tri County 49, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wakefield 58, Pender 21
West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42
Winnebago 64, Homer 34
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39
York 76, Ralston 44
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39
Early Bird Classic=
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=
Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53
Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59
Early Metro/Heartland Classic=
Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament=
Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49
Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47
GICC Early Season Tournament=
Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=
Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34
Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38
OPS Invitational=
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32
Westview 72, Buena Vista 15
Western Conference Tournament=
Gering 52, Alliance 38
Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
