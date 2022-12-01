BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 48, Bertrand 45

Amherst 65, Ravenna 30

Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59

Bayard 68, Kimball 58

Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41

Boyd County 49, North Central 42

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36

Centennial 48, David City 30

Central Valley 57, Palmer 31

Chase County 59, Cozad 49

Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15

Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Conestoga 48, Louisville 46

Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36

Cross County 61, McCool Junction 29

Deshler 42, Exeter/Milligan 32

East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46

Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57

Freeman 69, Palmyra 40

Friend 84, Lewiston 47

Fullerton 40, Burwell 33

Gothenburg 58, Lexington 43

Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Holdrege 69, Centura 59

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47

Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54

Mullen 50, Sutherland 7

Norris 59, Waverly 37

O'Neill 75, Valentine 33

Oakland-Craig 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39, OT

Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 18

Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59

Osceola 70, St. Edward 41

Overton 59, Arapahoe 23

Pawnee City 50, Diller-Odell 49

Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29

Perkins County 63, Hershey 42

Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32

Plainview 61, Winside 51

Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25

Red Cloud 56, Silver Lake 43

Seward 58, Hastings 55

South Platte 46, Arthur County 43

Southwest 70, Medicine Valley 57

St. Mary's 60, Osmond 37

St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Thayer Central 36, Republic County, Kan. 34

Tri County 49, Wilber-Clatonia 23

Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wakefield 58, Pender 21

West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42

Winnebago 64, Homer 34

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41

Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39

York 76, Ralston 44

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39

Early Bird Classic=

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=

Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53

Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59

Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament=

Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49

Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47

GICC Early Season Tournament=

Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34

Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38

OPS Invitational=

Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32

Westview 72, Buena Vista 15

Western Conference Tournament=

Gering 52, Alliance 38

Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

