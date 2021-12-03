BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Amherst 61, Ravenna 44

Anselmo-Merna 31, Paxton 29

Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40

Aurora 45, Adams Central 33

Bayard 67, Kimball 25

Boyd County 66, North Central 57

Broken Bow 38, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Cambridge 58, Hitchcock County 57, OT

Centennial 57, David City 33

Central Valley 60, Palmer 18

Centura 50, Holdrege 44

Cozad 49, Chase County 42

Crawford 50, Sioux County 25

Crete 62, Columbus Lakeview 40

Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Riverside 64

Elm Creek 0, Shelton 0

Exeter/Milligan 44, Deshler 39

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Friend 70, Lewiston 30

Gibbon 51, St. Paul 30

Giltner 49, Harvard 32

Hartington-Newcastle 33, Ponca 26

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Columbus Scotus 28

Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Homer 49, Winnebago 44

Howells/Dodge 54, Pierce 42

Kenesaw 53, Blue Hill 48

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Creighton 34

Lexington 54, Gothenburg 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29

Louisville 52, Conestoga 49

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Wisner-Pilger 42

Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36

Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37

Meridian 41, Dorchester 16

Minden 69, Southern Valley 19

Mullen 54, Sutherland 29

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58

North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21

O'Neill 71, Valentine 32

Omaha Christian Academy 42, College View Academy 36

Omaha Concordia 80, Boys Town 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Osceola 61, St. Edward 26

Overton 66, Arapahoe 43

Perkins County 57, Hershey 56, OT

Plainview 59, Winside 48

Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 65

Ralston 58, York 55

Republic County, Kan. 42, Thayer Central 37

Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39

Schuyler 30, Madison 27

Seward 44, Hastings 41

Sidney, Iowa 52, Johnson-Brock 49

Silver Lake 49, Red Cloud 30

Spalding Academy 51, Heartland Lutheran 22

Stuart 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Tri County 57, Wilber-Clatonia 39

Wahoo 80, Bennington 56

Wakefield 72, Pender 35

Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24

Walthill 102, Santee 91

Wynot 56, Bloomfield 35

BE/Kearney/LSW/PLVS Tournament=

Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44

Lincoln Southwest 70, Papillion-LaVista South 64

Col/MN/LH/WHS Tournament=

Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45

Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30

GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament=

Lincoln East 62, Elkhorn South 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60

GICC Tournament=

Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36

Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament=

Lincoln Christian 59, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament=

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

OPS Jamboree 2021=

Gretna 73, Omaha South 68, OT

Omaha Benson 85, Omaha Burke 83

Omaha Central 74, Grand Island Northwest 46

Omaha North 68, Omaha Bryan 53

Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament=

Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46

North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT

SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament=

Lincoln Northeast 78, South Sioux City 49

Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln North Star 48

Western Conference Tournament=

Chadron 45, Gering 40

Scottsbluff 71, Arvada, Colo. 27

Sidney 56, Alliance 46

Sterling, Colo. 68, Mitchell 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you