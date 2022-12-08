GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 55, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53

Antietam 32, Octorara 30, 2OT

Avon Grove 54, Interboro 31

Avonworth 57, Brashear 19

Baldwin 61, Shady Side Academy 45

Bangor 43, Notre Dame-Green Pond 37

Berlin-Brothersvalley 53, North Star 29

Berwick 57, Riverside 34

Brownsville 45, Bethlehem Center 32

Burgettstown 47, Chartiers-Hou 24

Cambria Heights 45, Purchase Line 28

Canon-McMillan 61, South Park 26

Columbia 69, Brandywine Heights 38

Corry 44, Girard 26

Derry 51, East Allegheny 36

Erie 46, North East 25

Franklin 46, Grove City 28

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 17

Greensburg Salem 61, Southmoreland 19

Greenville 64, Saegertown 36

Hampton 46, Knoch 44

Harbor Creek 44, Seneca 31

Highlands 58, Kiski Area 53

Keystone Oaks 55, Brentwood 33

Lakeview 47, Hickory 24

Laurel 64, Rochester 36

Lincoln Park Charter 62, Burrell 26

Maplewood 53, Conneaut Area 41

Mars 48, Franklin Regional 45

McGuffey 54, Carlynton 20

Moon 39, Quaker Valley 34

Mount Pleasant 49, Yough 44

North Hills 54, West Allegheny 31

Norwin 50, Mount Lebanon 23

Penn-Trafford 57, Hempfield 46

Pennsbury 42, Neshaminy 41

Portage Area 55, Windber 38

Riverview 45, Northgate 26

Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45

South Fayette 74, Bethel Park 44

Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41

West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39

Wilmington 75, Reynolds 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you