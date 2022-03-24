BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class AAA=
Fifth Place=
Mound Westonka 65, St. Cloud Tech 61
Semifinal=
DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65
Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39
Class AA=
Fifth Place=
Minnehaha Academy 79, Pequot Lakes 56
Class A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Nevis 71
Sacred Heart 69, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
