BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class AAA=

Fifth Place=

Mound Westonka 65, St. Cloud Tech 61

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65

Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39

Class AA=

Fifth Place=

Minnehaha Academy 79, Pequot Lakes 56

Class A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Nevis 71

Sacred Heart 69, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

