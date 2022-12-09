GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman County 62, Stanley 27
Enderlin 48, LaMoure 46
Fargo Shanley 48, Devils Lake 35
Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Grant County/Mott-Regent 47
Grand Forks Central 43, Fargo South 19
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Parshall 35
Kidder County 60, Center-Stanton 24
Maple River 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37
May-Port CG 63, Midway-Minto 20
Napoleon 42, Ellendale 28
New Salem-Almont 51, Beach 25
Oak Grove Lutheran 50, NCEUH, Minn. 28
Richland 56, Barnes County North 10
Sargent County 51, Lisbon 31
TGU 73, Glenburn 64
Tioga 75, Divide County 37
Tri-State 70, Waverly-South Shore, S.D. 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
