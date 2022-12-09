GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 62, Stanley 27

Enderlin 48, LaMoure 46

Fargo Shanley 48, Devils Lake 35

Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Grant County/Mott-Regent 47

Grand Forks Central 43, Fargo South 19

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Parshall 35

Kidder County 60, Center-Stanton 24

Maple River 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37

May-Port CG 63, Midway-Minto 20

Napoleon 42, Ellendale 28

New Salem-Almont 51, Beach 25

Oak Grove Lutheran 50, NCEUH, Minn. 28

Richland 56, Barnes County North 10

Sargent County 51, Lisbon 31

TGU 73, Glenburn 64

Tioga 75, Divide County 37

Tri-State 70, Waverly-South Shore, S.D. 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you