BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Autaugaville 74, Billingsley 15

Beulah 67, Notasulga 63

Brewer 43, Brindlee Mountain 20

Buckhorn 63, East Limestone 31

Calhoun 106, Ellwood Christian Academy 22

Carbon Hill 70, Fayette County 56

Central Coosa 80, Fayetteville 49

Central-Florence 65, Alcorn Central, Miss. 43

Citronelle 50, Chickasaw 47

DAR 84, North Jackson 74

Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39

Daphne 67, Foley 40

Donoho 51, Coosa Christian 38

Elba 63, Wicksburg 51

Elkmont 63, East Lawrence 62

Elmore County 69, Thorsby 47

Eufaula 75, Russell County 65

Fort Dale Academy 62, Crenshaw Christian Academy 50

Highland Home 70, Zion Chapel 56

Holt 52, Montevallo 48

Houston Academy 48, Headland 47

Huffman 57, Paul Bryant 37

Jasper 70, Faith Christian 37

Keith 62, University Charter 38

Maplesville 48, Verbena 25

McAdory 68, Hueytown 55

Meek 40, Sumiton Christian 29

Moody 62, Springville 50

Murphy 46, Williamson 44

Phil Campbell 44, Belgreen 23

Pickens County 54, Holy Spirit 51

Pike County 66, Cottonwood 53

Pisgah 87, Section 76

Plainview 71, Sardis 36

Pleasant Home 60, Georgiana 56

Prattville Christian Academy 61, Dallas County 46

Red Level 48, Straughn 46

Saint Luke's Episcopal 66, J.U. Blacksher 45

Shoals Christian 60, Colbert Heights 32

South Lamar 62, Lynn 58

T.R. Miller 58, W.S. Neal 48

Vincent 63, Altamont 40

Wadley 57, Reeltown 56

West Limestone 48, Clements 43

Westbrook Christian 57, Sylvania 56

White Plains 65, Cleburne County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.

Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.

