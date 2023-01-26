BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Autaugaville 74, Billingsley 15
Beulah 67, Notasulga 63
Brewer 43, Brindlee Mountain 20
Buckhorn 63, East Limestone 31
Calhoun 106, Ellwood Christian Academy 22
Carbon Hill 70, Fayette County 56
Central Coosa 80, Fayetteville 49
Central-Florence 65, Alcorn Central, Miss. 43
Citronelle 50, Chickasaw 47
DAR 84, North Jackson 74
Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39
Daphne 67, Foley 40
Donoho 51, Coosa Christian 38
Elba 63, Wicksburg 51
Elkmont 63, East Lawrence 62
Elmore County 69, Thorsby 47
Eufaula 75, Russell County 65
Fort Dale Academy 62, Crenshaw Christian Academy 50
Highland Home 70, Zion Chapel 56
Holt 52, Montevallo 48
Houston Academy 48, Headland 47
Huffman 57, Paul Bryant 37
Jasper 70, Faith Christian 37
Keith 62, University Charter 38
Maplesville 48, Verbena 25
McAdory 68, Hueytown 55
Meek 40, Sumiton Christian 29
Moody 62, Springville 50
Murphy 46, Williamson 44
Phil Campbell 44, Belgreen 23
Pickens County 54, Holy Spirit 51
Pike County 66, Cottonwood 53
Pisgah 87, Section 76
Plainview 71, Sardis 36
Pleasant Home 60, Georgiana 56
Prattville Christian Academy 61, Dallas County 46
Red Level 48, Straughn 46
Saint Luke's Episcopal 66, J.U. Blacksher 45
Shoals Christian 60, Colbert Heights 32
South Lamar 62, Lynn 58
T.R. Miller 58, W.S. Neal 48
Vincent 63, Altamont 40
Wadley 57, Reeltown 56
West Limestone 48, Clements 43
Westbrook Christian 57, Sylvania 56
White Plains 65, Cleburne County 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.
Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
