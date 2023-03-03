GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Banks 36, Lakeview 34

Corbett 47, Nyssa 41

Santiam Christian 36, Amity 35

Sutherlin 52, Pleasant Hill 34

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Central Linn 32, Colton 22

Gervais 38, Western Christian High School 28

Monroe 43, Salem Academy 38

Stanfield 43, Bandon 34

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Jordan Valley 61, Country Christian 56

North Douglas 53, St. Paul 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you