GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Banks 36, Lakeview 34
Corbett 47, Nyssa 41
Santiam Christian 36, Amity 35
Sutherlin 52, Pleasant Hill 34
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Central Linn 32, Colton 22
Gervais 38, Western Christian High School 28
Monroe 43, Salem Academy 38
Stanfield 43, Bandon 34
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Jordan Valley 61, Country Christian 56
North Douglas 53, St. Paul 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.