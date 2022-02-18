GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Bunker Hill Sectional=
Regional Final=
Okawville 53, Dupo 29
1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, North Shore Country Day 36
1A Forreston Sectional=
Regional Final=
Freeport (Aquin) 33, Amboy 23
Galena 47, Lanark Eastland 32
Pecatonica 50, Polo 40
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Christopher 46, Bluford Webber 30
Gallatin County 64, Mounds Meridian 44
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Chicago (Clark) 55, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 38
Latin 54, Chicago (Ogden International) 27
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 32, Phillips 27
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Regional Final=
Johnsburg 44, Rosary 40, OT
Winnebago 54, Rock Falls 24
2A Nashville Sectional=
Regional Final=
Carterville 48, DuQuoin 41
3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=
Regional Final=
De La Salle 44, St. Laurence 38
Payton 53, Hyde Park 29
St. Ignatius 48, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 10
3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Carmel 70, Vernon Hills 45
Deerfield 64, Crystal Lake Central 42
Prairie Ridge 32, Cary-Grove 30
St. Viator 55, Lake Forest 51
3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Oak Forest 49, Evergreen Park 36
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Montini 51, Lemont 26
Providence 48, St. Francis 45
Sycamore 53, Belvidere North 28
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Westinghouse 47, Amundsen 38
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Plainfield East 32
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Final=
St. Charles East 49, Willowbrook 46
Wheaton North 44, Lake Park 28
4A DeKalb Sectional=
Regional Final=
Barrington 62, McHenry 26
Hononegah 35, Rockford Auburn 33
Huntley 50, Rockford Guilford 36
South Elgin 61, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Loyola 50, Maine West 21
Maine South 76, New Trier 43
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Fremd 54, Palatine 27
Libertyville 51, Prospect 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. East St. Louis, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Bolingbrook vs. Lincoln-Way East, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Brimfield vs. Annawan, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Carlyle vs. McGivney Catholic High School, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Crete-Monee vs. Morgan Park, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Dixon vs. Galesburg, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Elmwood vs. Illini Bluffs, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Eureka vs. Canton, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Fenwick vs. Ridgewood, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Freeburg vs. Breese Mater Dei, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Geneseo vs. Rock Island, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Hillcrest vs. Kankakee, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Hillsboro vs. Carlinville, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Thornwood, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Joliet West vs. Moline, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Kenwood vs. Oak Lawn Community, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Lincoln vs. Champaign Centennial, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Marist vs. Stagg, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Marshall vs. Fairfield, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Mattoon vs. Centralia, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Milford vs. Colfax Ridgeview, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Morgan Park Academy vs. Bridgeview AQSA, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Tuscola, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) vs. Havana, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Neoga vs. Altamont, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Newark vs. St. Bede, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Normal Community vs. Minooka, ppd. to Feb 18th.
O'Fallon vs. Collinsville, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Washington, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Peotone vs. Fairbury Prairie Central, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Plainfield North vs. Waubonsie Valley, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Williamsville, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Rochester vs. Springfield Southeast, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Rockridge vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Springfield vs. Decatur MacArthur, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Watseka (coop) vs. Lexington, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Whitney Young vs. Hinsdale Central, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/