PREP VOLLEYBALL
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-21
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 25-17
Arapahoe def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Westview, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-5, 22-25, 17-15
Broken Bow def. Lexington
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9, 25-14
Columbus def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Crete def. Fairbury, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Dorchester def. Friend, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
East Butler def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
Giltner def. Palmer, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-20, 27-29, 25-12, 25-17
Lusk, Wyo. def. Sioux County, 25-14, 13-25, 25-12, 25-14
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25, 15-8
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-5, 26-24, 25-17
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18
Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Alma, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Plainview def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11
Plattsmouth def. Ralston
Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12
Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-23
Sutherland def. Kimball, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Ainsworth Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-20
Gordon/Rushville def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-18
Auburn Triangular=
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-8
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-13
Boone Central Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 27-25
Central Valley Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-18, 30-28
Conestoga Triangular=
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11
Deshler Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-16
Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-19
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-3
Hi-Line Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-16
Axtell def. Loomis
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 25-18
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-8
B Division=
Championship=
Meridian def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-13
Third Place=
Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-23
Norton Community Triangular=
Goodland, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-4
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18
Omaha Northwest Triangular=
Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22
Omaha South Triangular=
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22
Perkins County Triangular=
Paxton def. South Platte, 25-21, 26-28, 25-21
Perkins County def. Paxton, 26-24, 14-25, 26-24
Platteview Triangular=
Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 24-26, 25-18
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19
Stuart Triangular=
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-18, 25-21
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-13
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
