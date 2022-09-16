PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-21

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 25-17

Arapahoe def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Westview, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-5, 22-25, 17-15

Broken Bow def. Lexington

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9, 25-14

Columbus def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Crete def. Fairbury, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Dorchester def. Friend, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

East Butler def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22

Giltner def. Palmer, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-20, 27-29, 25-12, 25-17

Lusk, Wyo. def. Sioux County, 25-14, 13-25, 25-12, 25-14

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25, 15-8

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-5, 26-24, 25-17

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Alma, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Plainview def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11

Plattsmouth def. Ralston

Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12

Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15

Sidney def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-23

Sutherland def. Kimball, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Ainsworth Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-20

Gordon/Rushville def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-18

Auburn Triangular=

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-8

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19

Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-13

Boone Central Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 27-25

Central Valley Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-18, 30-28

Conestoga Triangular=

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11

Deshler Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-16

Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15

Elm Creek Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-19

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-3

Hi-Line Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-16

Axtell def. Loomis

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 25-18

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-8

B Division=

Championship=

Meridian def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-13

Third Place=

Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-23

Norton Community Triangular=

Goodland, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-4

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18

Omaha Northwest Triangular=

Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22

Omaha South Triangular=

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22

Perkins County Triangular=

Paxton def. South Platte, 25-21, 26-28, 25-21

Perkins County def. Paxton, 26-24, 14-25, 26-24

Platteview Triangular=

Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 24-26, 25-18

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19

Stuart Triangular=

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-18, 25-21

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-13

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you