BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Gateway Christian 33

Blue Ridge School 101, Eastern Mennonite 44

Carlisle 35, New Covenant 27

Graham 57, Marion 35

Greenbrier Christian 57, Denbigh Baptist 48

Hargrave Military 83, Va. Episcopal 57

James Robinson 60, Mount Vernon 52

Lancaster 60, Westmoreland County 36

Landon, Md. 60, Episcopal 44

Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 57

Life Christian 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 43

Maury 53, Booker T. Washington 49

Norfolk Academy 75, Isle of Wight Academy 18

Norfolk Collegiate 90, Hampton Roads 53

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Northwood 50

Peninsula Catholic 72, Church Hill Academy 57

Potomac School 75, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47

Seton School 64, Fredericksburg Homeschool 42

StoneBridge School 63, Broadwater Academy 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Indian River 61

Virginia High 79, Richlands 31

W.T. Woodson 63, Justice High School 28

Wakefield Country Day 57, Quantico 34

Word of Life 46, TPLS Christian 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you