BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Gateway Christian 33
Blue Ridge School 101, Eastern Mennonite 44
Carlisle 35, New Covenant 27
Graham 57, Marion 35
Greenbrier Christian 57, Denbigh Baptist 48
Hargrave Military 83, Va. Episcopal 57
James Robinson 60, Mount Vernon 52
Lancaster 60, Westmoreland County 36
Landon, Md. 60, Episcopal 44
Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 57
Life Christian 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 43
Maury 53, Booker T. Washington 49
Norfolk Academy 75, Isle of Wight Academy 18
Norfolk Collegiate 90, Hampton Roads 53
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Northwood 50
Peninsula Catholic 72, Church Hill Academy 57
Potomac School 75, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47
Seton School 64, Fredericksburg Homeschool 42
StoneBridge School 63, Broadwater Academy 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Indian River 61
Virginia High 79, Richlands 31
W.T. Woodson 63, Justice High School 28
Wakefield Country Day 57, Quantico 34
Word of Life 46, TPLS Christian 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.