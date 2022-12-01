BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.S. Lewis 53, Oregon School for Deaf 18

Grants Pass 60, Yreka, Calif. 40

McNary 69, Reynolds 29

North Bend 50, South Umpqua 38

Westside Winter Jam=

Salem Academy 69, Newport 55

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 80, Weed, Calif. 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilchrist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Southwest Christian vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

