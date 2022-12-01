BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.S. Lewis 53, Oregon School for Deaf 18
Grants Pass 60, Yreka, Calif. 40
McNary 69, Reynolds 29
North Bend 50, South Umpqua 38
Westside Winter Jam=
Salem Academy 69, Newport 55
Yreka Tournament=
Crater 80, Weed, Calif. 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gilchrist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Southwest Christian vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
