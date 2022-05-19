Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Akr. Ellet 3, Macedonia Nordonia 0

Amherst Steele 5, N. Ridgeville 2

Avon 2, Brunswick 1

Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Kent Roosevelt 1

Copley 10, N. Royalton 0

Dover 10, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Massillon Washington 11, Can. Glenoak 4

Mayfield 3, Painesville Riverside 1

Mentor 11, Twinsburg 10

N. Can. Hoover 12, Stow-Munroe Falls 1

Uniontown Lake 4, Aurora 3

Willoughby S. 4, Green 3, 8 innings

Youngs. Boardman 5, Austintown Fitch 0

Region 2

Upper Arlington 5, Reynoldsburg 0

Region 3

Avon Lake 10, N. Olmsted 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 12, Bedford 0

Medina 5, Olmsted Falls 0

Medina Highland 7, Elyria 5

Parma Normandy 7, Lakewood St. Edward 6

Perrysburg 7, Mansfield Madison 3

Strongsville 11, Wooster 4

Sylvania Northview 5, Ashland 1

Sylvania Southview 4, Tol. St. Francis 3

Wadsworth 9, Grafton Midview 0

Region 4

Centerville 13, Xenia 1

Cin. Elder 9, Cin. Anderson 1

Cin. LaSalle 2, Milford 1

Cin. Moeller 3, Cin. Colerain 1

Cin. Princeton 2, Harrison 0

Fairfield 1, Cin. St. Xavier 0

Kettering Fairmont 8, Franklin 0

Lebanon 3, Kings Mills Kings 0

Mason 1, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Miamisburg 3, Piqua 2

Sidney 5, Troy 4

Springboro 13, Springfield 0

Vandalia Butler 13, West Carrollton 1

Division II

Region 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 8, Wauseon 0

Chardon 5, Warren Howland 3

Elida 9, Fostoria 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 7, Cle. Benedictine 6

Medina Buckeye 6, Mentor Lake Cath. 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 6, Canal Fulton Northwest 0

St. Marys Memorial 1, Galion 0

Region 7

Cols. Hartley 12, Heath 0

Region 8

Johnstown 1, Cols. DeSales 0

Division III
Region 9

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Orrville 0

Middlefield Cardinal 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 4

Sullivan Black River 7, Wellington 0

Region 10

Bucyrus Wynford 4, Elmore Woodmore 1

Delta 11, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Fredericktown 10, Johnstown Northridge 0

Kenton at Harrod Allen East, ppd. To May 20.

Minster 5, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Oak Harbor 11, Attica Seneca E. 9

Paulding 4, Liberty Center 1

Rockford Parkway 7, Bluffton 3

Region 11

Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Marion Elgin 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7, Magnolia Sandy Valley 2

Chillicothe Zane Trace 13, Williamsport Westfall 3

Coshocton 3, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Gallion Northmor 4, W. Jefferson 1

Grandview Hts. 4, Mt. Gilead 3

Ironton Rock Hill 3, Crooksville 1

Marion Pleasant 7, Cols. Ready 3

Martins Ferry 10, Bellaire 0

Minford 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 2

Pomeroy Meigs 3, Frankfort Adena 0

Portsmouth 7, Winchester Eastern 1

Proctorville Fairland 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Beverly Ft. Frye 2

Wellston 3, Piketon 2

Wheelersburg 4, Portsmouth W. 1

Region 12

Casstown Miami East 6, Arcanum 2

Versailles 9, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Division IV
Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 5, Vienna Mathews 3

Bristolville Bristol 11, Windham 1

Columbia Station Columbia 11, Rittman 1

Heartland Christian 4, McDonald 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 16, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Lake Center Christian 9, Brookfield 0

Lisbon David Anderson 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve 4

Louisville Aquinas at Mineral Ridge, ppd. To May 20.

Mogadore 13, Independence 3

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10, Lowellville 0

Tiffin Calvert 11, Oregon Stritch 0

Warren JFK 26, Kinsman Badger 3

Region 14

Antwerp 2, Hicksville 1

Defiance Ayersville 9, Montpelier 0

Dola Hardin Northern 10, Arlington 5

Edon 5, Pioneer N. Central 2

Greenwich S. Cent. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 6, McComb 5

Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Edgerton 0

Kalida 8, Holgate 0

Leipsic 5, N. Baltimore 0

Lima Perry 3, Fort Recovery 2

Miller City 17, Ft. Jennings 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 5, Carey 1

Plymouth 4, Lucas 1

St. Henry 2, Maria Stein Marion Local 0

Van Wert Lincolnview 2, Spencerville 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 10, Sarasville Shenandoah 0

Millersport 10, Danville 0

New Matamoras Frontier 8, Malvern 1

Shadyside 11, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Totonto 5, Caldwell 1

Region 16

Felicity-Franklin 13, Cin. Seven Hills 9

Pleasant Hill Newton 10, Botkins 0

Russia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

