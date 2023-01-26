GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcorn Central, Miss. 58, Central-Florence 27

Autaugaville 49, Billingsley 33

Belgreen 42, Phil Campbell 36

Brewer 65, Brindlee Mountain 41

Calera 53, Benjamin Russell 29

Calhoun 51, Ellwood Christian Academy 43

Central Coosa 60, Fayetteville 32

Chickasaw 33, Citronelle 14

Cleburne County 34, White Plains 32

Cold Springs 49, Fairview 45

Corner 36, Fultondale 25

Cottage Hill 66, Elberta 5

DAR 57, North Jackson 26

Daleville 49, Emmanuel Christian 9

East Limestone 68, Buckhorn 51

Elba 59, Wicksburg 46

Elkmont 56, East Lawrence 32

Eufaula 69, Russell County 32

Faith Academy 38, St. Paul's 33

Falkville 42, Saint Bernard Prep 32

Foley 48, Daphne 42

Fort Dale Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22

Georgiana 50, Pleasant Home 19

Good Hope 72, West Point 38

Gordo 45, Winfield 34

Goshen 48, Pike Liberal Arts 17

Headland 53, Houston Academy 30

Highland Home 50, Zion Chapel 34

Holtville 60, Tallassee 42

Holy Spirit 40, Pickens County 37

Horseshoe Bend 64, Winterboro 61

J.U. Blacksher 59, Saint Luke's Episcopal 33

Keith 45, University Charter 37

McAdory 47, Hueytown 35

Midfield 83, Tarrant 11

Montevallo 46, Holt 29

Pike County 56, Cottonwood 41

Pisgah 75, Section 35

Plainview 64, Sardis 35

Prattville Christian Academy 74, Dallas County 19

South Lamar 61, Lynn 49

Springville 63, St. Clair County 27

Straughn 46, Red Level 45

Sylvania 55, Westbrook Christian 33

T.R. Miller 46, W.S. Neal 13

Thorsby 34, Elmore County 26

Wadley 53, Reeltown 39

West Morgan 56, Randolph School 41

Williamson 33, Murphy 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.

Demopolis vs. Sipsey Valley, ccd.

Indian Springs vs. Westminster School at Oak Mountain, ccd.

Pinson Valley vs. Jasper, ccd.

Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.

