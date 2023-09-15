PREP FOOTBALL=

Antioch 62, North Chicago 13

Barrington 22, New Trier 14

Buffalo Grove 30, Glenbrook North 18

Chicago ( SSICP) 14, Bowen 0

Chicago (Back of the Yards) def. Tilden, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Chicago Vocational 26, Chicago Ag Science 12

Conant 64, Highland Park 34

Grayslake Central 34, Grayslake North 7

Gurnee Warren 41, Stevenson 16

Hersey 67, Vernon Hills 0

Hoffman Estates 43, Niles North 7

Lake Forest 31, Libertyville 28

Lake Zurich 31, Zion Benton 7

Lakes Community 28, Round Lake 0

Lincoln Park 52, Schurz 0

Maine South 24, Fremd 7

Maine West 28, Elk Grove 10

Morgan Park 24, Phillips 20

Mundelein 37, Waukegan 22

Niles West 42, Wheeling 7

North Lawndale 40, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 16

Palatine 49, Evanston Township 20

Payton 52, Raby 0

Prospect 45, Glenbrook South 35

Prosser 10, Clemente 0

Rolling Meadows 38, Deerfield 35

Schaumburg 43, Maine East 7

Wauconda 27, Grant 24

West Chicago 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

