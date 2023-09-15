PREP FOOTBALL=
Antioch 62, North Chicago 13
Barrington 22, New Trier 14
Buffalo Grove 30, Glenbrook North 18
Chicago ( SSICP) 14, Bowen 0
Chicago (Back of the Yards) def. Tilden, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Chicago Vocational 26, Chicago Ag Science 12
Conant 64, Highland Park 34
Grayslake Central 34, Grayslake North 7
Gurnee Warren 41, Stevenson 16
Hersey 67, Vernon Hills 0
Hoffman Estates 43, Niles North 7
Lake Forest 31, Libertyville 28
Lake Zurich 31, Zion Benton 7
Lakes Community 28, Round Lake 0
Lincoln Park 52, Schurz 0
Maine South 24, Fremd 7
Maine West 28, Elk Grove 10
Morgan Park 24, Phillips 20
Mundelein 37, Waukegan 22
Niles West 42, Wheeling 7
North Lawndale 40, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 16
Palatine 49, Evanston Township 20
Payton 52, Raby 0
Prospect 45, Glenbrook South 35
Prosser 10, Clemente 0
Rolling Meadows 38, Deerfield 35
Schaumburg 43, Maine East 7
Wauconda 27, Grant 24
West Chicago 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
