GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
District 2B=
First Round=
Glasgow 49, Harlem 32
District 3B=
Semifinal=
Baker 83, Colstrip 39
District 3C=
Semifinal=
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 66, Nashua 23
District 4C=
First Round=
Jordan 48, Terry 24
District 5C=
First Round=
Harlowton 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 22
District 6C=
Semifinal=
Bridger 32, Absarokee 25
Roberts 63, Park City 23
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Big Sandy 44, Turner 33
Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 41
District 10C=
First Round=
Augusta 65, Valier 18
Power-Dutton-Brady 38, Heart Butte 37
Simms 60, Sunburst 15
District 12C=
First Round=
Lone Peak 45, West Yellowstone 41
Twin Bridges 53, Shields Valley 14
District 13C=
First Round=
Darby 45, Valley Christian 37
Phillipsburg 49, Victor 14
Seeley-Swan 62, Lincoln 10
District 14C=
First Round=
Charlo 57, Clark Fork 7
Noxon 54, Two Eagle River 30
St. Regis 53, Hot Springs 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
