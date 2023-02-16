GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District 2B=

First Round=

Glasgow 49, Harlem 32

District 3B=

Semifinal=

Baker 83, Colstrip 39

District 3C=

Semifinal=

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 66, Nashua 23

District 4C=

First Round=

Jordan 48, Terry 24

District 5C=

First Round=

Harlowton 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

District 6C=

Semifinal=

Bridger 32, Absarokee 25

Roberts 63, Park City 23

District 9C=

Loser Out=

Big Sandy 44, Turner 33

Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 41

District 10C=

First Round=

Augusta 65, Valier 18

Power-Dutton-Brady 38, Heart Butte 37

Simms 60, Sunburst 15

District 12C=

First Round=

Lone Peak 45, West Yellowstone 41

Twin Bridges 53, Shields Valley 14

District 13C=

First Round=

Darby 45, Valley Christian 37

Phillipsburg 49, Victor 14

Seeley-Swan 62, Lincoln 10

District 14C=

First Round=

Charlo 57, Clark Fork 7

Noxon 54, Two Eagle River 30

St. Regis 53, Hot Springs 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you