BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
American Fork 49, Cyprus 44
Corner Canyon 72, Lone Peak 54
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Panguitch 61, Rich County 44
Piute 53, Valley 40
Tabiona 54, Milford 31
Wendover 70, Manila 64, OT
Consolation=
Bryce Valley 76, Whitehorse 51
Monticello 37, Water Canyon 36
Pinnacle 46, Green River 43
Wayne 68, Tintic 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
