BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

American Fork 49, Cyprus 44

Corner Canyon 72, Lone Peak 54

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Panguitch 61, Rich County 44

Piute 53, Valley 40

Tabiona 54, Milford 31

Wendover 70, Manila 64, OT

Consolation=

Bryce Valley 76, Whitehorse 51

Monticello 37, Water Canyon 36

Pinnacle 46, Green River 43

Wayne 68, Tintic 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you