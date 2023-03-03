BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WHSAA Regional=
Quarterfinal=
Class 4A East=
Casper Natrona 52, Cheyenne Central 45
Cheyenne East 42, Campbell County 41
Laramie 55, Sheridan 41
Thunder Basin 67, Cheyenne South 25
Class 4A West=
Evanston 58, Cody 54, OT
Riverton 61, Green River 45
Rock Springs 73, Jackson Hole 53
Star Valley 57, Casper Kelly Walsh 46
Class 3A East=
Buffalo 54, Rawlins 42
Douglas 64, Newcastle 14
Torrington 61, Moorcroft 34
Wheatland 38, Glenrock 34
Class 3A West=
Lovell 49, Lander 41
Lyman 73, Thermopolis 51
Powell 66, Pinedale 57
Worland 45, Mountain View 27
WHSAA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 2A=
Big Horn 50, Greybull 35
Pine Bluffs 70, Kemmerer 48
Tongue River 83, Shoshoni 54
Wind River 74, Wright 68
Class 1A=
Burlington 47, Southeast 39
Cokeville 61, Kaycee 28
Saratoga 71, Hulett 35
Upton 59, Farson-Eden 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
