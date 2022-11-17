PREP FOOTBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Regional=
Division II Select=
Kennedy 30, Hannan 0
MAIS Playoff=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Tunica Academy, Miss. 46, Tallulah 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Regional=
Division II Select=
Kennedy 30, Hannan 0
MAIS Playoff=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Tunica Academy, Miss. 46, Tallulah 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.