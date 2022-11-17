PREP FOOTBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Regional=

Division II Select=

Kennedy 30, Hannan 0

MAIS Playoff=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Tunica Academy, Miss. 46, Tallulah 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

