PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 35, Cookeville 7
Campbell County 54, Clinton 48
Chattanooga Christian 33, Boyd Buchanan 16
Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20
East Ridge 40, Sequoyah 0
Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27
Freedom Prep 56, Hillcrest 6
Humboldt 36, Greenfield 12
KIPP 38, Oakhaven 36
Knoxville Central 42, Cocke County 31
Knoxville Webb 21, Grace Christian 0
Lewis County 47, Adamsville 27
Loretto 35, Summertown 0
Marshall County 32, Lawrence County 0
Melrose 45, Craigmont 20
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 50, Westwood 0
Mitchell 44, Manassas 14
Mt. Juliet 33, Station Camp 22
Munford 42, Lincoln, Ala. 9
Ridgeway 38, Wooddale 0
Riverdale 21, Siegel 7
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21
Silverdale Baptist Academy 35, Notre Dame 0
St. Benedict 52, Memphis East 34
Stewarts Creek 42, Rockvale 7
White Station 14, Cordova 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.