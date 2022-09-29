PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 35, Cookeville 7

Campbell County 54, Clinton 48

Chattanooga Christian 33, Boyd Buchanan 16

Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20

East Ridge 40, Sequoyah 0

Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27

Freedom Prep 56, Hillcrest 6

Humboldt 36, Greenfield 12

KIPP 38, Oakhaven 36

Knoxville Central 42, Cocke County 31

Knoxville Webb 21, Grace Christian 0

Lewis County 47, Adamsville 27

Loretto 35, Summertown 0

Marshall County 32, Lawrence County 0

Melrose 45, Craigmont 20

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 50, Westwood 0

Mitchell 44, Manassas 14

Mt. Juliet 33, Station Camp 22

Munford 42, Lincoln, Ala. 9

Ridgeway 38, Wooddale 0

Riverdale 21, Siegel 7

Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21

Silverdale Baptist Academy 35, Notre Dame 0

St. Benedict 52, Memphis East 34

Stewarts Creek 42, Rockvale 7

White Station 14, Cordova 7

