PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 27, New Matamoras Frontier 25
Cin. Aiken 12, Cin. Shroder 6
Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Conneaut 20, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Day. Thurgood Marshall 28, Cin. Dohn High School 16
Defiance 38, Napoleon 13
Delphos St. John's 45, Delphos Jefferson 6
East 36, Day. Meadowdale 6
Galion 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Kettering Fairmont 24, Kettering Alter 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Lima Shawnee 14
Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Navarre Fairless 22
Massillon Perry 42, Can. Cent. Cath. 25
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 27, Vienna Mathews 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Hannibal River 20
Niles McKinley 35, Warren Howland 14
Pandora-Gilboa 25, Columbus Grove 22
Philo 28, Athens 13
Portsmouth 59, Lucasville Valley 29
Tiffin Calvert 14, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Warren JFK 26, Warren Champion 7
Waterford 20, Albany Alexander 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 25
Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0
Youngs. Ursuline 36, Steubenville 28
Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, Hebron Lakewood 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 7, susp. at Half, resume 8/18 noon
Kent Roosevelt 21, Ravenna 14, susp. 3rd quarter, resume 8/19, 4 pm
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
