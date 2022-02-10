GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Greenhills 26, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 19
Athens 54, Colon 44
Bad Axe 58, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 36
Bath 43, Potterville 38
Berkley 40, Oxford 31
Bessemer 46, Watersmeet 39
Buchanan 54, Three Oaks River Valley 40
Burr Oak 40, Tekonsha 20
Coleman 72, Ashley 23
Dearborn Edsel Ford 42, Allen Park 40
Detroit Denby 66, Detroit Pershing 12
Detroit East English 38, Detroit Ford 28
Detroit Mumford 55, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 3
Detroit Renaissance 76, Detroit Davis 0
Dundee 46, Clinton 43
East Lansing 51, DeWitt 44
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41, Romeo 33
Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 32
Grass Lake 46, Hanover-Horton 22
Harbor Springs 57, Charlevoix 25
Kalamazoo Hackett 40, Constantine 23
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Chassell 30
Lansing Christian 48, Calhoun Christian 30
Manistee Catholic Central 34, Bear Lake 13
Maplewood Baptist 41, Harbor Light Christian 35
Mesick def. Walkerville, forfeit
Monroe Jefferson 56, Riverview 36
Muskegon Catholic Central 64, Fruitport Calvary Christian 52
Onsted 54, Ida 33
Saugatuck 49, West Michigan Aviation 22
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 47, OT
Traverse City St. Francis 55, East Jordan 47
Waldron 50, Litchfield 31
Webberville 42, Burton Madison 38
Zion Christian 31, Holland Black River 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ontonagon vs. Wakefield-Marenisco, ccd.
South Haven vs. Berrien Springs, ccd.
