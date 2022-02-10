GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Greenhills 26, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 19

Athens 54, Colon 44

Bad Axe 58, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 36

Bath 43, Potterville 38

Berkley 40, Oxford 31

Bessemer 46, Watersmeet 39

Buchanan 54, Three Oaks River Valley 40

Burr Oak 40, Tekonsha 20

Coleman 72, Ashley 23

Dearborn Edsel Ford 42, Allen Park 40

Detroit Denby 66, Detroit Pershing 12

Detroit East English 38, Detroit Ford 28

Detroit Mumford 55, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 3

Detroit Renaissance 76, Detroit Davis 0

Dundee 46, Clinton 43

East Lansing 51, DeWitt 44

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41, Romeo 33

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 32

Grass Lake 46, Hanover-Horton 22

Harbor Springs 57, Charlevoix 25

Kalamazoo Hackett 40, Constantine 23

Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Chassell 30

Lansing Christian 48, Calhoun Christian 30

Manistee Catholic Central 34, Bear Lake 13

Maplewood Baptist 41, Harbor Light Christian 35

Mesick def. Walkerville, forfeit

Monroe Jefferson 56, Riverview 36

Muskegon Catholic Central 64, Fruitport Calvary Christian 52

Onsted 54, Ida 33

Saugatuck 49, West Michigan Aviation 22

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 47, OT

Traverse City St. Francis 55, East Jordan 47

Waldron 50, Litchfield 31

Webberville 42, Burton Madison 38

Zion Christian 31, Holland Black River 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ontonagon vs. Wakefield-Marenisco, ccd.

South Haven vs. Berrien Springs, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

