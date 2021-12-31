GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bountiful 54, Murray 25
Cedar City 48, Delta 41
Cottonwood 56, West 45
Enterprise 38, Bryce Valley 32
Herriman 66, Corner Canyon 55
Layton Christian Academy 57, Draper APA 47
Milford 52, Valley 49
Mountain Crest 64, Uintah 53
Northridge 50, Mountain Ridge 44
Richfield 56, Snow Canyon 43
Ridgeline 60, Box Elder 33
Skyline 58, Jordan 55
Syracuse 59, Riverton 35
Tabiona 50, Wayne 39
Union 53, Emery 51
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Lehi 50, Rigby, Idaho 39
Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=
Grantsville 76, Parowan 49
Hurricane 45, Ogden 44
Westlake 67, South Sevier 34
Summit Academy Tournament=
Cedar Valley 61, East 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/