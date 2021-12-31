GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bountiful 54, Murray 25

Cedar City 48, Delta 41

Cottonwood 56, West 45

Enterprise 38, Bryce Valley 32

Herriman 66, Corner Canyon 55

Layton Christian Academy 57, Draper APA 47

Milford 52, Valley 49

Mountain Crest 64, Uintah 53

Northridge 50, Mountain Ridge 44

Richfield 56, Snow Canyon 43

Ridgeline 60, Box Elder 33

Skyline 58, Jordan 55

Syracuse 59, Riverton 35

Tabiona 50, Wayne 39

Union 53, Emery 51

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Lehi 50, Rigby, Idaho 39

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=

Grantsville 76, Parowan 49

Hurricane 45, Ogden 44

Westlake 67, South Sevier 34

Summit Academy Tournament=

Cedar Valley 61, East 46

