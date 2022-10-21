PREP FOOTBALL=
Cardinal Newman 62, SLAM Palm Beach 0
Carol City 25, South Miami 18
Chiles 48, American Collegiate 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 31, Carrollwood Day 6
Coral Reef Senior 30, Westland Hialeah 8
Douglas 54, South Broward 27
Golden Gate 47, Bonita Springs 10
Gulf Coast 42, Moore Haven 19
Homestead 44, Miami Northwestern 28
Lake Weir 24, Umatilla 17
Merritt Island Christian 49, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 14
Miami Edison 21, South Dade 14
Miami Krop 32, Braddock 14
Miami Norland 35, Miami Palmetto 14
Miami Springs 14, Reagan/Doral 13
Miramar 21, Western 0
Plantation 14, Deerfield Beach 7
Pompano Beach 35, Berean Christian 0
Santaluces 56, Spanish River 6
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 47, Somerset-Canyons 14
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 47, Christ's Church 14
West Broward 33, Flanagan 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.