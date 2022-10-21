PREP FOOTBALL=

Cardinal Newman 62, SLAM Palm Beach 0

Carol City 25, South Miami 18

Chiles 48, American Collegiate 6

Clearwater Central Catholic 31, Carrollwood Day 6

Coral Reef Senior 30, Westland Hialeah 8

Douglas 54, South Broward 27

Golden Gate 47, Bonita Springs 10

Gulf Coast 42, Moore Haven 19

Homestead 44, Miami Northwestern 28

Lake Weir 24, Umatilla 17

Merritt Island Christian 49, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 14

Miami Edison 21, South Dade 14

Miami Krop 32, Braddock 14

Miami Norland 35, Miami Palmetto 14

Miami Springs 14, Reagan/Doral 13

Miramar 21, Western 0

Plantation 14, Deerfield Beach 7

Pompano Beach 35, Berean Christian 0

Santaluces 56, Spanish River 6

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 47, Somerset-Canyons 14

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 47, Christ's Church 14

West Broward 33, Flanagan 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

