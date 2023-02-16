BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 75, Melrose 47

Avail Academy 70, West Lutheran 60

BOLD 88, Springfield 62

Barnesville 78, NCEUH 52

Battle Lake 90, Rothsay 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, Maple Lake 35

Belle Plaine 66, Norwood-Young America 58

Big Lake 95, Chisago Lakes 84

Blackduck 86, Red Lake 76

Border West 74, Lac qui Parle Valley 72

Brainerd 78, Rocori 62

Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Swanville 40

Buffalo 68, St. Michael-Albertville 58

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Renville County West 67

Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42

Cass Lake-Bena 57, Cherry 52

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Wabasso 41

Cleveland 69, Madelia 66

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 44

Deer River 86, Greenway 50

Duluth Denfeld 82, Rock Ridge 67

Eagan 52, Apple Valley 48

East Grand Forks 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 40

Eden Prairie 92, Wayzata 86

Esko 70, Bemidji 66

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33

Fosston 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 84, Moorhead 57

Hancock 77, Canby 56

Henning 89, Parkers Prairie 50

Heritage Christian Academy 78, Christ's Household of Faith 69

Hermantown 81, Hibbing 45

Higher 92, Prairie Seeds Academy 13

Jackson County Central 69, Pipestone 60

Kimball 66, Holdingford 46

La Crescent 59, Rushford-Peterson 24

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Martin County West 50

Lake Park-Audubon 71, Underwood 68

Lakeview 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54

Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60

Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Tri-City United 57

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, St. John's Prep 50

Luverne 75, Worthington 64

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42

Mahnomen/Waubun 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Mankato Loyola 72, Nicollet 38

Mayer Lutheran 80, LeSueur-Henderson 71

McGregor 66, Braham 61

Minnehaha Academy 88, Minneapolis South 64

Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Cloquet 63

Mora 71, Rush City 52

New Life Academy 81, St. Croix Lutheran 67

New London-Spicer 65, Sauk Centre 56

New Ulm 73, Marshall 67

Northern Freeze 66, Stephen-Argyle 52

Northland 81, Hill City 41

Orono 83, Waconia 69

Osakis 77, Upsala 46

Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33

Red Lake County 94, Climax/Fisher 43

Red Rock Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

Redwood Valley 68, Fairmont 64

Rochester John Marshall 57, Red Wing 37

Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

Royalton 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49

Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 63

Schaeffer Academy 69, Mabel-Canton 42

Shakopee 69, Lakeville South 58

Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical Academy 49

St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43

St. James Area 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Ogilvie, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you