BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 75, Melrose 47
Avail Academy 70, West Lutheran 60
BOLD 88, Springfield 62
Barnesville 78, NCEUH 52
Battle Lake 90, Rothsay 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, Maple Lake 35
Belle Plaine 66, Norwood-Young America 58
Big Lake 95, Chisago Lakes 84
Blackduck 86, Red Lake 76
Border West 74, Lac qui Parle Valley 72
Brainerd 78, Rocori 62
Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Swanville 40
Buffalo 68, St. Michael-Albertville 58
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Renville County West 67
Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42
Cass Lake-Bena 57, Cherry 52
Central Minnesota Christian 83, Wabasso 41
Cleveland 69, Madelia 66
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 44
Deer River 86, Greenway 50
Duluth Denfeld 82, Rock Ridge 67
Eagan 52, Apple Valley 48
East Grand Forks 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 40
Eden Prairie 92, Wayzata 86
Esko 70, Bemidji 66
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33
Fosston 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 84, Moorhead 57
Hancock 77, Canby 56
Henning 89, Parkers Prairie 50
Heritage Christian Academy 78, Christ's Household of Faith 69
Hermantown 81, Hibbing 45
Higher 92, Prairie Seeds Academy 13
Jackson County Central 69, Pipestone 60
Kimball 66, Holdingford 46
La Crescent 59, Rushford-Peterson 24
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Martin County West 50
Lake Park-Audubon 71, Underwood 68
Lakeview 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54
Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60
Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Tri-City United 57
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, St. John's Prep 50
Luverne 75, Worthington 64
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42
Mahnomen/Waubun 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Mankato Loyola 72, Nicollet 38
Mayer Lutheran 80, LeSueur-Henderson 71
McGregor 66, Braham 61
Minnehaha Academy 88, Minneapolis South 64
Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Cloquet 63
Mora 71, Rush City 52
New Life Academy 81, St. Croix Lutheran 67
New London-Spicer 65, Sauk Centre 56
New Ulm 73, Marshall 67
Northern Freeze 66, Stephen-Argyle 52
Northland 81, Hill City 41
Orono 83, Waconia 69
Osakis 77, Upsala 46
Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33
Red Lake County 94, Climax/Fisher 43
Red Rock Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57
Redwood Valley 68, Fairmont 64
Rochester John Marshall 57, Red Wing 37
Roseville 68, Mounds View 51
Royalton 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49
Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 63
Schaeffer Academy 69, Mabel-Canton 42
Shakopee 69, Lakeville South 58
Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 51
St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical Academy 49
St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43
St. James Area 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Ogilvie, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
